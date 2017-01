Sports Authority Public Investment Plan Update Learn about how the special events PIP has improved communications between stakeholders, increased revenue and event parking availability. Read More

Brian Kelsey Named as Metro's Chief Strategy Officer Starting in January, Brian Kelsey will become Metro’s first Chief Strategy Officer focused on ensuring we deliver the very best level of services and accountability to the citizens of Nashville. Read More

Virtual Job Fair Learn about exciting opportunities with Metro Departments and partners Read More

Connect with Opportunity NOW Opportunity NOW is a coordinated initiative launched by Mayor Megan Barry to provide young people in Davidson County access to employment. Read More

Metro Arts Announces New Project Funding for Emerging Local Artists Metro Arts announced its first funding of temporary public art and civic practice projects funded through its Learning Lab program. Read More

MTA Board Approves nMotion 2016 Transit Plan The nMotion plan is the culmination of more than a year of community outreach that generated almost 20,000 survey responses and comments. Read More